Speech to Text for Silver & Gold Club May luncheon

think that looks pretty good. well, jane and dave again. >> it is. i'm so glad i could be here for the dave newman show. >> it's the dave show. yeah. and again you're here to talk about the silver and gold club's may luncheon. i'm sure dave will be a part of it. >> we are wrapping up mother's day and cinco de mayo. we're going to celebrate both moms and cinco de mayo on may 15th. so next wednesday, 15th, we have a fiesta planned like nothing else you have ever been to. it will be a blast. we have 400 of our closest friends coming for lunch with a little bit of a waiting list. we have dave as our presenting partner sponsor and he's got a wonderful presentation. what is so great about silver and gold, they come from comraderie and education. this month and hearing awareness month. we also have talking on the phone. i have trudy from caption call and will do a presentation on how people can get a free phone, it's incredible that will show the other person words so they can actually read what the other person is saying on the line. the phone is actually free. so, she's going to kind of tell you on how the phone is free and how to get one. >> all right. that's going to be again at the silver and gold club. jane, i think it's important, i know there's 400 people going. still, you can call ahead and get reservations. >> yeah, we are pretty much at capacity but we have a short waiting list right now. we have just a really bit of people on the wait list. we get cancellations. 271-0338. 816-271-0338. we have a presentation by gerald strong giving us an update on the ag expo center. >> it will be all kinds of fun. >> it goes from 11:30 to 1:15. >> look forward to seeing everybody. >> all right. make sure you give that call, 816-271-0338. thank you