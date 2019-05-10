Speech to Text for sports reel 4-29-19 six o'clock

that the missouri western women's golf team has been selected to compete in the ncaa div. ii women's golf championships.... missouri western will be one of the 12 teams competing in the central regional in muskogee, oklahoma. the griffons were tabbed eighth in the ncaa's selections for the central regional. this year's regional will mark the fourth-straight season that the griffons will have qualified as a team. the central regional championship in muskogee will take place may 6-8. high school boys district golf results to look at..for class one district 8... bishop leblond takes the top spot with an overall score of 331... and for class two district 8... maryville takes second with an overall team score of 357..sectionals will begin next week.. over at central high school... sydney wetlaufer signed her letter of intent to go play basketball at north iowa area community college...wetlaufer has been a two sport athlete at central.. with her other sport being volleyball...she had a full crowd for her signing this afternoon...and she said that she wasnt sure about which sport she would play in college...but is glad that she had the support of the school.. (sot sydney wetlaufer/niacc signee:" so i've always wanted to play i didn't know if it was going to volleyball or basketball, but centrals really shown me all the possibilites that i could have for me in the future and they've shown me hard work and that it'll pay off if i work hard and this program is another opportunity for me to be able to do the same thing.") the kansas city royals starting up a new series with the tampa bay rays this evening at kauffman stadium...the royals looking for a win to finally get them into double digits in the win column...brad keller gets the start tonight for the royals.. first pitch is set for 7:15... the st. louis cardinals on this road today taking on the washington nationals for a four game series...the game currently going on...and the score right now is zero zero in the first inning... some more news stemming from the tyreek hill investigation....the nfl may put hill on the commissioners exempt list this week...the league has historically declined to use the commissioner's exempt list in the offseason but is considering making an exception in this case.the exempt list is designed to keep a player off the field while the league reviews a charge or allegation... and then reaches a conclusion on the discipline...hill has already been suspended from all team-related activities... so we will wait to see what happens to hill this week.. that's a look at sports... we'll be right