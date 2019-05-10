Speech to Text for sports reel 4-29-19 10 o'clock

announced today....that the missouri western women's golf team has been selected to compete in the ncaa div. ii women's golf championships.... missouri western will be one of the 12 teams competing in the central regional in muskogee, oklahoma. the griffons were tabbed eighth in the ncaa's selections for the central regional. this year's regional will mark the fourth- straight season that the griffons will have qualified as a team... the central regional championship in muskogee will take place may 6- 8. high school boys district golf results to look at..for class one district 8... bishop leblond takes the top spot with an overall score of 331... and for class two district 8... maryville takes second with an overall team score of 357..sectionals will begin next week.. over at central high school... sydney wetlaufer signed her letter of intent to go play basketball at north iowa area community college...wetlaufer has been a two sport athlete at central.. with her other sport being volleyball...she had a full crowd for her signing this afternoon...and she said that she wasnt sure about which sport she would play in college...but is glad that she had the support of the school.. (sot sydney wetlaufer/niacc signee:" so i've always wanted to play i didn't know if it was going to volleyball or basketball, but centrals really shown me all the possibilites that i could have for me in the future and they've shown me hard work and that it'll pay off if i work hard and this program is another opportunity for me to be able to do the same thing.") we check in on the royals as they take on the tampa bay rays....second inning rays are up 2-0 with two on...and a bit of a scary moment for daniel robertson.. as he on third trying to make it home...and whit merrifield throws him out from second... but the ball just about hits robertson in the head...and he almost colides with maldanado...who does a good job of catching the ball...and getting the tag....====so after all of that...it wouldnt matter much because tommy would be up next..and he send this ball deep into the outfield...that would bring in two more runs...and it's 4-0 rays...its not looking good for the royals...====third inning...and mondesi is up to bat for the royals with two runners on....and he would get a hold of this ball...sending it to way in the corner of right field...and the royals are running...thats two runs.. and mondi gets all the way to third...but it wouldnt be enough..as the royals go on to lose 8-5.. taking a look at the cardinals as they take on the nationals...they would be down three nothing earlyso we go to the fifth where the bats start to heat up for the cardinals....=====harrison bader is at the plate for st. louis....and he gets all of this one...that ball travels over the center field wall for a solo homer...and the cardinals are on the board... ====staying in the fifth... cards still batting..marcell ozuna is up...and he hits a chopper that makes it through the gap...and the cardinals now have the lead..====molina who will be up...he will hit a liner into the outfield....the cardinals score six runs in the fifth...and go on to win 6-3... some more news stemming from the tyreek hill investigation....the nfl may put hill on the commissioners exempt list this week...the league has historically declined to use the commissioner's exempt list in the offseason but is considering making an exception in this case.the exempt list is designed to keep a player off the field while the league reviews a charge or allegation... and then during that time the league will reach a conclusion on the discipline...hill has already been suspended from all team-related activities... so we will wait to see what happens to hill this week.. that's a look at sports... we'll be right back with a final look at weather. we'll