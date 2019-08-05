Clear

sports tease 5-8-19 six o'clock

sports tease 5-8-19 six o'clock

Posted: May. 10, 2019 8:11 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 8:11 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for sports tease 5-8-19 six o'clock

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

day for high school signings... as two local athletes sign their letters of intent to continue on their athletic careers and the st. louis cardinals playing in their final game of their series with the phillies...we'll have those highlights for you coming up next in sports... (sot "you're watching kq2 news at six.")
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
We will be mostly sunny and dry on Friday with a slight chance for rain on Saturday. Mother's Day on Sunday is looking great for any plans you have for mom.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events