Speech to Text for Western baseball stays alive in MIAA tournament

western baseball..taking on emporia in an elimination game..===first score comes in the sixth..dusty stroup flies out to right..but in comes nolan monthei..gives western a 1-0 lead..===emporia state now up in the bottom of the frame.. tanner arst up..slaps a single to right..one run scores...and the throw home..not in time.. emporia takes a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning..===so we head to the ninth..down one.. two runners on..one out left in the season for casey danley..takes this one yard.. three run shot for danley gives western the lead and the win..the griffs win and await the winner of pitt state and central missouri..