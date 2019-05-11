Clear

Jayce Cox signs to MNU

Former All-State and All-Conference defensive lineman for Savannah High School, Jayce Cox, signed his letter of intent to play college football at MidAmerica Nazarene Friday morning.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 10:52 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for Jayce Cox signs to MNU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some high school student-athletes are figuring out where they'll contine to play their sport and earn their education.. for savannah football jayce cox.. he made it official today.. he's attending mid-american nazzarene.. the all- conference and all-state defensive lineman.. put pen to paper to delare he's attending the naia program.. cox says he's exited about fulfilling a life-long dream.. (sot jayce cox/mnu signee: "i mean it's very exciting. i've been thinking of this day since i was 6, 7, [years old] playing bantam football so it's pretty exciting."
Saint Joseph
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
We will be mostly sunny and dry on Friday with a slight chance for rain on Saturday. Mother's Day on Sunday is looking great for any plans you have for mom.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events