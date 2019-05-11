Speech to Text for Jayce Cox signs to MNU

some high school student-athletes are figuring out where they'll contine to play their sport and earn their education.. for savannah football jayce cox.. he made it official today.. he's attending mid-american nazzarene.. the all- conference and all-state defensive lineman.. put pen to paper to delare he's attending the naia program.. cox says he's exited about fulfilling a life-long dream.. (sot jayce cox/mnu signee: "i mean it's very exciting. i've been thinking of this day since i was 6, 7, [years old] playing bantam football so it's pretty exciting."