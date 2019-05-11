Speech to Text for Peace officers memorial

enforcement and the community come together to honor the officers who lost their lives in duty. today, the local fraternal order of police held its annual event to remember the fallen. kq2's colton cichoracki was there and has this report. <<áánats songáájames mcdonald: "there's no better gift you can give to lay down your life for your comrades and we need to honor those who have done that."officers...deputies... troopers...the community... came together wednesday to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.sarah hardin: "let their names be read each year. and let those stories come back about them so that our other generations hear about them and know about them so we can keep their memory going."a total of 17 officers have given their lives in buchanan county.james mcdonald: " it's a horrible tragedy however it was something they knew was possible when they started. and um they were willing to make that sacrifice to protect the people in their but for the friends who through it:pain doesn't end. go on and for communities to forget because they are not directly involved in it. but for those of us it's still there."áánats saluteáásarah hardin: "that pain, that loneliness, those missed big events that they are not a part of um that continues to go on."each year, the community but every day... "officers put their every single day. work, they don't know if they will be some of them don't. important for the rest of us in the their memory live on."colton cichoracki, kq2 more than 100 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty across the