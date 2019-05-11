Speech to Text for Rain in the forecast for Mother's Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

us now...(áanchors ad-lib toss to weatherá) <<the chance for more rain will come tonight and into sunday. a line of showers will bring some rain after midnight. lows overnight will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. for mother's day, not the best forecast it appears. on and off rain chances throughout the day with highs in the lower 60s. indoor plans might be the best bet for the holiday. finally, some warmer temperatures and sunshine are on the horizon as we start the new work week. a rather quiet stretch of weather is shaping up as temperatures warm into the upper 60s monday and then 70s and 80s for the rest of the week. the only chance for rain will be tuesday night.>> thanks colton...(áanchors ad-lib out of weatherá) still ahead at ten... what officials are doing to