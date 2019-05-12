Speech to Text for City baseball performs well in district play

time for high school sports.. with the school year winding down.. teams are looking to continue their season's in pursuit of district championshipss.. so we start with the class four district 16 opening round game.. maryviile and lafayette...=== irish up 3-0 in the third.. but a wild pitch brings home brayden luikhart.. lafayette witha 4-0 lead now..=== later in the fifth.. lafayette continues to pour it on chance herie... drills one up the middle.. scoring ike book and luikhart.. on the way to a 10-0 win over maryville.. ==== jaden lttle and coach jason hale both believe this team is playing their best when it matters most.. (sot jaden little/lafayette sophomore: "it feels good, got a tough opponent in savannah on monday. just go in at one pitch at a time. i feel like we're playing our best baseball right now. giving ourselves the best chance to win a district title." hale/lafayette head coach: "you know early in the year, it's not neccesarily how you start, it's how you finish. we took those bumps and that's great. it makes you stronger as a team, stronger as a person, absolutely.") now to benton and cameron.. game number two on the day.. cameron strikes first..==== thomas ramsey..pops it up to right field..looks like it might head foul..but just inside the foul line..brings in a run.=== after benton tied it in the first..austin mcclure slaps one in the infield..the ball unable to be managed..braysen miller scores..benton on top 2-1..=== and to add some insurance.. noah smith..pops one to right.. brings in allan coy..benton takes care of business against cameron..topping the dragons.. 5-2... more