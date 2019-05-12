Speech to Text for Western falls to pitt state

western baseball in the miaa tournament..win or go home against pitt state.===dusty stroup up leading 1-0..and he takes this pitch yard..monster shot gives the griffs a 2-0 lead..to the top of the fourth..the gorillas respond.. ===clint allen takes jacob miller's pitch..dribbles it to what could be a double play.. allen makes it in time..run scores..all square at two..=== in the bottom of the frame.. will jibas..gets the motor running..slaps it to right.. find the corner and the after burners.hustles his way to second to score andrew curry.. western back up 3-2..===but in the end..the gorillas able to tack on three runs in the end.. taking the game 5-4..ending western's season..finishing 21-24... small