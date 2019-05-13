Speech to Text for ROYALS LOSE SERIES WITH PHILLIES

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the royals...he hits a blooper into the outfield with the broken bat...and in comes cam gallegerfor the score....and a close call at third as they try to throw out billy hamilton....=====we go to the fifth where its 2-1 phillies...and j.t. is up to bat for the phillies...he hits this one into right field... that brings in more runs.... the fifth inning is where the game gets away from the royals..and the phillies put up six runs..and that would be the finalroyals go on to lose 6-1 so with this series finsihing up lets take a look at the american league divisional standings....twins are in first place indians..tigers... white sox...royals are in fifth place and are 12 games back royals next series begins on tues at home against the rangers.. taking a look at the