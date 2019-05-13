Speech to Text for Longtime runner pairs up with blind runner to run 5K, other races

came together... <<(nat sound) running a race takes training... and time to prepare for...(nat sound) but running a race you can't see...(sot, stacy beshears: "when jerry asked me to run, of course, i was very honored that you ask me to run because you are one of my heroes, jerry.")(nat sound) jerry maccoux was born blind... but it hasn't slowed him down... with stacy by his side...(nat sound) (sot, stacy beshears: "i think it would be a very frightening experience to run blind, but you did.")(sot, jerry maccoux: "leading a blind guy around at six and a half miles an houryou have to becareful and she was paying a lot of attention to that and we both were.") just by looking at jerry and his running partner stacy beshears... you'd think they had been running together for years... instead... just a few weeks...(sot, stacy beshears: "i was looking for a goal for us and our goal was to complete the 5k huskies race.") the running tandem's friendship dates back... as jerry works as a music therapist... and stacy a speech therapist...(sot, stacy beshears: "jerry and i met when we were doing therapy with a student.") and up until about six weeks ago... jerry hadn't run competively since high school... and with stacy's 30 years of running... there was a chance for jerry to become a student...(sot, jerry maccoux: "i was worried could stacy trust that i wouldn't pull her down.")(sot, jerry maccoux: the first several days we ran, we were connected by a rope.") but as you can see... the rope's no more... and now...(sot, jerry maccoux: "i just hang on to her. it's all her movement.")(sot, stacy beshears: "our legs are totally insync and our arms and we're running as one person almost, which is kind of cool.") and with one race down... they aren't stopping...(nat sound) it's on to prep for a 10k... by only one mean...(sot, jerry maccoux: "we work as a tandem.")>>