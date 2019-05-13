Speech to Text for Cool for Monday then temperatures warm up

the missouri river is finally falling this after rising into moderate flood stage last week. as of this morning, the river is at , which is in the áminor flood stage. the river rose during the last several days due to all the rainfall in the area. the forecast continues to bring the river down during the next several days. and is expected to fall below flood stage by late tomorrow. we are waking up to some patchy fog developing this monday morning so you may want to add a few extra minutes to your morning commute. temperatures are in the 40s. we have seen below average temperatures for awhile but some good news heading into the new week, things will begin to warm up. monday will be our last cool day for a while with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 60s. much warmer air then moves in tuesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms tuesday night. highs on tuesday will be in the upper 70s. a warm and humid stretch of weather then follows with mostly sunny for the rest of the work week with highs in the lower to middle 80s. rain forecast for the upcoming weekend.