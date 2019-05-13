Speech to Text for Southside family home hit by stray bullet

given to the driver. a southside family is thankful to be okay after a stray bullet hit their home. the family says their home is a safe place not just for them but their entire neighborhood, and they're not going to let a stray bullet change that kq2's ron johnson has more. <<ron johnson reporting sunday was a typical day at the wheeler household, their living room filled with family and friends enjoying each other's company.[misti wheeler] this is the house where everyone is welcome. which makes what they found on friday morning all the more troubling[vickie wheeler] it's a miracle i wasn't hit. their front window was hit by a stray bullet the night before, grandmother vickie wheeler says she was asleep in her recliner which was likely in the path of that bullet. [misti wheeler] it had to have missed my mom by three or four inchesvickie's daughter misti said she couldn't believe it when she got the text. [misti wheeler] my response was what do you mean? what do you mean mom's house has been shot?she said she immediately began thinking of the children regularly in the home. [misti wheeler] well the window sits right next to the couch where the grandkids all take naps on. what would've happened if it were during the day?the wheelers say they've lived in this house for over 20 years, and they'd never expect something like this to happen [vickie wheeler] it doesn't happen in our neighborhood, someone got the wrong people wrong house or something.thankfully the family says no kids were in the home the night this happened, nevertheless, the family has a message for people who are carless with guns. [misti wheeler] i really just wish people would think and realize that their actions do have consequences [misti wheeler] that's something no family should have to go throughron johnson kq2 news>> we reached out to st. joseph police about this incident they say they aren't able to release information at this