Speech to Text for FOUNDER OF MARTIAL ARTS PROGRAM RETURNS TO ST. JOSEPH FOR ANNIVERSARY

fixture along frederick avenue for generations, now. master yu's martial arts academy is celebrating a big milestone, with the man who made it all possible. kq2's ron johnson introduces us to master yu. <<[nats] martial arts has a long standing tradition in st. joseph this academy has been in this very spot for 45 years. four and a half decades of teaching kids and adults how to master the skill and its all thanks to this man. master chan yuhe's like a father to many of us and he has built character and self confidence and perseverance in us and really transfers outside the walls of this academy. current instructors say yu's program isn't just about combat or breaking boards... [nats] ...its about character development both on and off the mat. things that develop your character that you use later on in life. yu started the academy that bears his name in 1974 when he arrived to the u.s. and st. joseph from south korea. he came to america to teach americans his form of martial arts and we've been here ever since. some of his early students are still with the program today.i started when i was five years old and i'm still here todayi was a kid, i was about twelve years old when i started. even though he's since retired from the program and now lives in california, master yu still found time to be here to see the newest generation of students and instructors attempt to reach their next level. the stakes are the highest they can be for many of our students here today. but no matter what happens on the mat, everyone involved with the center says its a great honor just to be part of what master yu started all those years agoit is such a cool event to have everybody together and share in his success being passed down to us. ron johnson kq2 news>> instructors said hundreds of kids have come through the program over the years. the first