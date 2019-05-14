Clear

leblond beats sjcs

leblond beats sjcs

Posted: May. 14, 2019 12:32 AM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 12:32 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for leblond beats sjcs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

...st . joe chtistian...trying to beat bishop leblond in the second round of distrticts....====we take you to the fifth inning... where jeran guck is at the plate for the golden eagles... and he hits a bomb over the left field fence...thats a two run homer...and leblond goes on to win 3-0....we were able to talk with guck after the game... (sot ) at phil welch big showdwon between
Saint Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
We have seen below average temperatures for awhile but some good news heading into the new week, things will begin to warm up. Monday will be our last cool day for a while with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 60s. Much warmer air then moves in Tuesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events