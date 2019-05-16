Speech to Text for Three minors charged in connection to house fire where boy's body found

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

three minors face charges tonight in connection to a body found in the rubble of a burned home... good evening i'm alan van zandt. kq2's madeline mcclain is live in the north end, on the 1400 block of north 3rd street with more on what we know about the charges and the victim... alan -- juvenile authorities said today the charges against all three minors are related to a fire that burned this home to the ground back in february...where a body was inside...all three are facing charges for abandonment of a corpse... two of the minors are also charged with arson. because they're minors their names are protected by law -- but the identities may be revealed if they are tried as adults. police have also not yet released the name of the victim in this case but we have spoken to family members who say he is a 14-year-old boy... we are also waiting to release the name... the family of the teen say police notified them last week of the boy's identity... no one has been charged with his death...and police have yet to reveal exactly how the teen died and ended up in the house... the fire broke at the home in the early morning hours of february 20th... at the time fire inspectors were told no one was inside the house... it wasn't until late april that police got a tip to look for a body at this location... coming up tonight at 10 -- neighbor who showed us surveillance video of the fire that broke out at this home ..and what happened just minutes before... reporting in st. joseph, madeline mcclain, kq2