Speech to Text for Community Missions Car Show 5-11-19

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

soon. some cool cars were on display just south of downtown today, and it was all for a good cause, community missions hosted a car show behind the juda house from noon to four this afternoon. all kinds of cars from classic to modern were on display the event also featured ten vendors. and it was all to raise money for the juda house as well as the haven next door. (beth conway/ community missions ) "its very heartwarming to meet the gentlemen that live here and to come in contact to people that need the services, it is such a need in our community." the car show was presented by knuckle