Speech to Text for House fire latest Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

-- three minors face charges in connection to a body found in the rubble of a burned home... the fire destroyed a home on the 1400 block of north 3rd street. kq2's madeline mcclain joins us with the charges and video of that night. alan -- juvenile authorities said today the charges against all three minors are related to a fire that burned the home to the ground back in february inside charges for abandonment of a corpse...two of the minors are also charged with arson. because they're minors names and other details are not public -- but we may find out more if they are tried as adults.this is video from one of the neighbors -- you can see the house in the early morning hours of february 20th goes up in flames.4 people run out of this house -- the time stamp-- right here -- shows 4:21 a-m.and watch this window gets brighter and brighter we've speed up this portion but you see the fire overtakes the house by 4:24.4 people run from the house minutes later it goes up in flames. at the time fire inspectors were told no one was inside the house...it wasn't until late april that police got a tip to look for a body at this location...police have not released the name of the victim in this case we waiting..but we spoke with family members who say he is a 14-year-old boy says police notified them last week of the boy's identity one has been charged with his death...and police have yet to reveal exactly how the teen died and ended up in the house...reporting in studio, madeline mcclain, kq2 news. <<after waking up to