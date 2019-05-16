Speech to Text for Downtown partnership cuts

tonight... st. jospeh's downtown partnership is facing cuts. thanks for joining us, i'm alan van zandt. as city leaders work through next year's budget process, they've targeted the organization that promotes downtown growth and development. however, some say the cuts could lead to changes in future downtown development.. kq2's colton cichoracki explains. <<becky: "the cuts were very deep"the city cutting funding to the downtown partnership. myers: "we looked at the different groups that were going to be asking for funds from the gaming commission funds for this next year and we had to pare people back." paring the organization back by 64 percent. from 28 thousand dollars to only 10 thousand.becky: "think they just look at all of that and made the best decision they could."the cuts coming in the proposed budget for next year. and could impact the way organizations promote st. joseph's downtown.becky: "it's going to be a very tight budget. there will be no extra money for anything extra." despite recent growth downtown and new businesses opening.. áánatsáámyers believes funding of the downtown partnership should come with more benefits and not paying for just the director's salary and office space.myers: "if the executive is not doing anything to attract businesses downtown or to promote or market the downtown then essentially we are using public funds to pay someone's office rent and pay their salary and benefits and that is counterproductive to what we should be doing with public money."moving forward, the city and partnership are working on a solution.becky: "we are working on a consolidation effort and there is a possibility after six months they may consider giving us additional funding." myers: "let's see how this group can reconfigure. if it's able to unite everyone then we can look at the end of the year and possibly invest more into it."to continue the growth of downtown.myers: "i've seen a lot of growth, a lot of positive activity and i think we are on the verge of turning a corner in this part of the community."colton cichoracki, kq2