Speech to Text for eagles ready for championship

crowd cheering script: four wins in the regular season but you wouldn't know it by how the leblond baseball team plays every game with fire and passion, and now they have a shot at winning a dsitrict title.... sot: jaren guck/senior: "since day one to now we've improved greatly day and night and we've just gotten a lot of experience and it shows now that were playing in a district championship game" script: through the ups and downs of this season... this group is thankful for their school and how it's molded them as players. sot: frank gall/senior: "leblond's always a family everyone knows each other everyone shapes you to who you are everybody at leblond always has the same personality it's a family is what it is really." script: leblond understands that importance of the district championship.... and to be able to bring home hardware is something the baseball team hasn't been able to do since 2014... sot: frank gall/senior: "this would be the fourth year in a row we're in the district championship and we've fallen short every time and it's been my goal since i was a freshman to win a district championship and hopefully it will happen. "myles mclaughlin leblond head coach: "it would mean a lot not only for these guys but for the program for this school for everybody involved at leblond it would mean a lot for everyone.">> leblond will meet up with