eagles ready for championship 1

Posted: May. 15, 2019 1:18 AM
Adam Orduna

crowd cheering script: four wins in the regular season but you wouldn't know it by how the leblond baseball team plays every game with fire and passion, and now they have a shot at winning a dsitrict title.... sot: jaren guck/senior: "since day one to now we've improved greatly day and night and we've just gotten a lot of experience and it shows now that were playing in a district championship game" script: through the ups and downs of this season... this group is thankful for their school and how it's molded them as players. sot: frank gall/senior: "leblond's always a family everyone knows each other everyone shapes you to who you are everybody at leblond always has the same personality it's a family is what it is really." script: leblond understands that importance of the district championship.... and to be able to bring home hardware is something the baseball team hasn't been able to do since 2014... sot: frank gall/senior: "this would be the fourth year in a row we're in the district championship and we've fallen short every time and it's been my goal since i was a freshman to win a district championship and hopefully it will happen. "myles mclaughlin leblond head coach: "it would mean a lot not only for these guys but for the program for this school for everybody involved at leblond it would mean a lot for everyone.">> leblond will meet up with
Saint Joseph
Our last 90 degree day was on October 3, 2018 so let's see if we can get to out first 90 degree day of 2019 on Thursday.
