Speech to Text for Lawsuit claims former Atchison Hospital employee gave victim's personal information to alleged attac

a northeast kansas hospital is facing a lawsuit after a former employee is accused of leaking the personal information of a woman who was raped -- to her alleged rapist... kq2's madeline mcclain takes a look at the lawsuit ...and tells us why the woman claims the actions of the atchison hospital and the employee put her at risk for another attack. <<according to the lawsuit filed in the u.s. district court of kansas...the victim suffered a violent sexual assault on may 26 of 2017... she went to atchison hospital for an evaluation and rape kit exam...and told hospital staff not to tell anyone about who attacked her...but the lawsuit accuses a former x-ray technician of accessing the woman's medical records... then contacting her attacker to tell him he had been accused of sexual assault. the woman says she was then relentlessly harassed by the assailant through text messages, social media and phone calls ...even stalked... and not just by him ...she says she was harrassed by the x-ray tech as well...until she was sexually assaulted again ...by the same man in november. days before the alleged second attack ...the lawsuit claims hospital ceo john jacobson sent a letter to the woman expressing deep regret and apologizing for the hospital's privacy breach...in a letter to the victim jacobson wrote ..during an initial investigation it appeared the employee did access some of your health information and apparently did disclose it to another individual without your permission...since the lawsuit the hospital has issued a statement saying they are deeply disturbed by the actions of this former employee ... and that patient confidentiality at atchison hospital and our ability to protect personal information is a top priority of ours.>> the x-ray tech was fired from atchison hospital nearly four months after the first alleged assault... but the lawsuit also accuses atchison hospital of giving the technician a positive reference to get a job at st. luke's cushing hospital in leavenworth... in a statement .. st. luke's says it was unaware of any allegations regarding the technician until the story came to light... and the tech is now on administrative leave until an internal