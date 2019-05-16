Speech to Text for SJSD students help finish new city disc golf course

park disc golf course is almost complete. the city is now turning to students to add the finishing touches. kq2's dane hawkins explains just what it means to the students to be asked to contribute to the city park... <<benton high school city council spent tuesday morning..outside.. surveying and drawing bartlet park land scapeáánats of them pointing at trees/shrubberyáábut not for a school project..ánatsá for the last leg of the new disc golf couse project-- the parks and recreation depratment wanted some helping hands and insight from a younger group.[kally horn, fresh, student council] i think its pretty cool that adults are taking in highschoolers opinions [chuck kempf, st. joseph parks & rec] a lot of times we partner not only to get something done but to have a cooperative effort and build good will students were asked to draw disc golf farview maps from scratch [christian dixon, jr student council ] it was pretty hard thinking of all the dynamics of all the tree's of everything and drawing it [kally horn] the fences, the ccreeks, the hills, the trees, all the objects in the wayfor all 18 holes..[chuck kempf] we took a pretty good walk to get to some of the holes[kally horn] it was hrd, but it was also pretty funánatsáonce the drawings are finished.. they'll be sent to an artist to make sinage out of.. and the students work will be apart of st. joe parks.. foreverit gives them motivation to not only be involved but to stay in st. joeph when they get out of hs and when they get out of college [christian dixon, jr student council ] i'm going to be playingg here so it'll be fun to bring a whole bunch of friends out and have fundane hawkins kq2 news>> the fairview sinage is expected to be installed by july 1st. the rec department plans to have discs people can rent to play the course. the course and inclusive play ground at bartlett park were funded by the c-i-p tax and a federal grant.