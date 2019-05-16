Speech to Text for City debates funding for Livestock Exchange Building

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year. after the fall of st. jospeh's historic cracker house last week, there's another historic building in the city facing some uncertainty... the livestock exchange building as been a staple in st. joseph's southside since 1899...but funding for renovations could become an obstacle... kq2's brooke anderson caught up with friends of st. joseph to find out what they're trying to do.... <<these walls have lived through 120 years of history "the amount of activity, the amount of money, and resources and everything that went through this building, built st. joe."only 4 livestock exchange buildings left in the nation...the oldest right in our backyard...but there's a catch... "it's also the only one that hasn't been restored."and friends of st. joseph is actively trying to fix that the group recently approached city council asking for $100,000 to help stabilize the structure hesitation are so high as this one is we like to see and make sure that you know whoever is binging this to us has got a little skin in the game."the city says they'd like to get involved, but they need to know there are other investors and money coming in hasn't got the money to projects and stuff unless the t's have been crossed and the i's have been dotted."say they've put a quarter of a million dollars into the building already...which they say has come from private investors..."one hundred thousand was...ambitious, but we're hoping the city might see fit to come in with something a little less maybe even, just to show support they understand how important the building is."a building that many in the community, including city officials, say they grew up with..."early in my business career, i remember being down there. the bank was there, a cafe was there, there was an insurance agency that was there.""we would run through the pens and help gather the livestock - it was starting to dwell down, it wasn't as big as in it's prime. but yeah, some good memories there."and friends of st. joe say every little bit, big or small, helps in bringing this long-standing building back to life..." brooke anderson, kq2 news.>> friends of st. joseph say they're also working the southside development on bringing the exchange building in on the southside junction plan. to find out more about the building, or how to donate...visit this story on our website at