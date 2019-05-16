Clear

Oak Grove graduates their preschool class of 2019

Posted: May. 15, 2019 9:14 AM
Posted By: Andy House

some youngsters and their families.preschoolers at oak grove elementary had their graduation ceremony this afternoon.students performed songs and dances and then one by one...they each received their diploma. for everyone...including their teachers...today was happy but also bittersweet day (sot susan meyer oak grove preschool teacher: "it really is. you get so attached to them. they've been with really get into your a few tears being happy for them. they've outgrown me. they are ready so it's exciting." )the graduates will head to kindergarten in the fall...meyer added that there is no doubt that her little students will
Our last 90 degree day was on October 3, 2018 so let's see if we can get to out first 90 degree day of 2019 on Thursday.
