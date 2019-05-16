Speech to Text for Oak Grove graduates their preschool class of 2019

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some youngsters and their families.preschoolers at oak grove elementary had their graduation ceremony this afternoon.students performed songs and dances and then one by one...they each received their diploma. for everyone...including their teachers...today was happy but also bittersweet day (sot susan meyer oak grove preschool teacher: "it really is. you get so attached to them. they've been with really get into your a few tears being happy for them. they've outgrown me. they are ready so it's exciting." )the graduates will head to kindergarten in the fall...meyer added that there is no doubt that her little students will