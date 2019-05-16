Speech to Text for Dillard's hosting bra fitting event to fight breast cancer

we c1 welcome back to "live at five". joined by penny and jessica both from dillard's, they have an exciting event to support breast cancer research and help woman out. >> a bra-fitting event i end. jessica, this is your territory. you're an expert fitter. >> i am. they actually do take us and get certified. we say give us 15 minutes and we will give you the fit of your life. 7-10 women are actually wearing the wrong brasizes. what is going on tomorrow, we ask women to come out and see us and see if you're wearing the right brasize or not. $2 for every bra, or shape ware will be donated to breast cancer awareness. >> i'm not an expert. what are the variables that come into affect? >> we see a lot of women who actually fit too loose and too big. we rarely see woman who fit too tight, but a lot of ladies think your support needs to come from your straps and it's not true. talk about dillard's being involved in this. >> dillard's has been partnering with susan g over the years. they have donated 1.8 million to the susan g foundation. >> you're just inviting women out to see if they are wearing the right size. >> with every person, we will donate $2. >> that certainly helps at the susan g. foundation. >> they stand more confident. one in eight women in their lifetime will be diagnosed with cancer. >> ladies, thank you so much for joining us. the event is tomorrow all day.