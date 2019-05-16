Speech to Text for Mosaic Life Care Cancer Center All Ribbon 5K Run/Walk

we will be right b c1 we're back on "live at five" with emily hickman and rocky from mosaic life care. the cancer center and auxiliary and you have a run coming up, i mentioned all colors and boy isn't that the truth when you talk about ribbons. we wear our ribbons to support and type of cancer. >> we're putting them altogether. >> we are really excited. we had our first run last year. it was very successful. lots of fun. so we're really excited to be putting this together again this year. and so emily, just can you talk about what it's like when you were there last year seeing the folks with all the different colors and who they were representing and the types of cancers that affected them. it really meant a lot to a lot of folks. >> absolutely. we had all types of individuals, survivors and families of previous survivors come and report and do the run. we're also active in the celebration of survivors afterwards as well. >> you bet. the second year for this. where did the idea for this come from? >> it came from emily and her group. they asked the auxiliary if we could start up a race to raise money. i think emily will talk about how that money is spent. the one thing i did want to tell everyone though is, the auxiliary is going to match any donation, any of the revenue we make from the run, auxiliary will match that. your money is going to go a long way. talking about the money going toward the cancer center. how will that specifically be used? those funds go directly to patients and families of our patients that have needs for transportation, back and forth to treatment. as well as lodging that might be needed during their treatment. as well as cost of medication. >> we heard about this program a couple times and it's just great. every time it's brought up. so say you're a family with a family member suffering from cancer and going for treatment at the cancer center. how do they get plugged this? >> the event? >> or not the event itself. >> absolutely. yep. anyone who steps foot into the cancer center all of our caregivers are aware of the resources we are able to provide. they either make a referral to me as a social worker or just within the group of caregivers. we talked about the type of relief that can provide a family going through so much. absolutely huge. the cost of treatment is tremendous. just by having a prescription or you know some money for gas to get back and forth to treatment, it's just a relief. they can find out more by talking to you or someone in the cancer center. the run itself and the walk itself is coming up gosh june. which? not that far away. >> just a few weeks away. i would like everyone to know in order to sign up for the race. you go on mymosaiclifecare.org/ribbon. >> starts at the cancer center. 7:30 registration and the run getting going at 8:30. it will be fun in supporting those who are survivors and those in