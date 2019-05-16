Speech to Text for Big Brothers Big Sisters to hold Make Believer's Ball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

then start next saturday, sunday, monday and tuesday. alan. >> alan: jamie noble with big brothers big sisters, you with so many fun activities in addition to the programming. you have another good one coming up. the make believers ball. >> this is our second time doing this event. it's kind of like a family friendly fundraiser or family prom i guess you could call it. >> what are we make believing in? >> make believe is the theme. we start with dinner and the program and crown our bigs of the year. then we release all of the guests to participate in the experiences we're having. we have limo rides. face painting. virtual reality. laser tag. all of that included with your ticket cost. >> sounds like a handful to produce and put together. >> as is everything. it will be well worth it. when you say you're going to be recognizing the bigs of the year, how many do you have right now? >> we have about 80 active. it's not enough. we have 40 kids waiting. so but we pick one big brother, one big sister and couple to honor for what they have done for the littles. these 40 kids. are they just literally waiting for a phone call? >> yeah. they have gone through the process of signing up for it. thinking i'm going to get my big and have fun and have a good mentor and role model and they're just hanging out. >> some kids wait as little as a month and some wait up to two years. it takes time to find the right people. >> while we're talking about the make believers ball, always a good chance to plug for more bigs. for folks to help out if you can't be a big for whatever reason, you can certainly participate in the make believer ball. >> tickets are $40 a person. which is a steal for everything you're getting, our $300 per table and tickets can be purchased on our facebook page through the event links or our website. >> it's bbbssaint jo.org. >> let's talk more about some of the experiences. you talk about virtual reality. >> and so all this is going to be coordinated. >> yeah. so, dinner and program happen first. and then from 6:30 on 8:30. you choose your own adventure. we have 21 total. a family friendly event. some fun to get the kids if they have never seen virtual reality or a limo ride. >> again that website is bbbssaintjo.org. this is saturday june 1st for big brothers big sisters. get some more bigs. >> yes, always happy to talk to people if they want