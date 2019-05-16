Speech to Text for Fit Republic: Steak & Shrimp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

going over there aft c1 so here we are in the kitchen with jr from fit republic to try to get us to eat healthier. >> yes. >> summer is here and eating healthier will call for steak and shrimp. hopefully that can will you in. >> get that beach bod ready to go. >> working on it. >> i don't think so. >> he's coming along. >> i said we need to talk shrimp and steak and a bowl. you know that's, you can sell anyone on that. >> shrimp and steak and a little bit of pico. i'm definitely look to go add shrimp to our options menu >> the next couple weeks i will be testing shrimp ideas. >> you can test on us. >> that's good. >> so steak and shrimp. going to have a lot of flavor. a lot of protein. your steak just season with a little bit of fajita seasoning and i have a well done steak. >> what kind of steak is this? >> like beef strip. so i just cooked it for about 15 to 20 minutes with your shrimp i used lemon pepper and cajun and bought fresh pic o and added rice. with your seasonings from your steak and just from your shrimp and pico it works well with rice. this meal i have been nibbling on it since i started. >> i didn't think there was going to be any left for the camera. >> this is a meal i can't wait for you to try it. we might add it because i think it's that good. >> you talked about the menu. how many options do you have available for folks? >> 28 options and we actually have seven new options i will start in the next two weeks. and then from there, we're going to try to have another eight to 10 for the new year. so, we're just trying -- >> one for every day for a month. >> and they're all good. they have all, i mean we never failed on one, have we? >> we have done okay. >> i have not. >> proud of you mike. >> everyone comes in say, tell mike to stop eating all the food. >> this is the number one. >> i do not eat all the food. if i try it and like it, i eat it. >> we get asked a lot, do you really like the food you try on tv. we really do. we will take a quick break on "live at five". we c1 jr was conservative on what he put on our plates. >> really good. >> a lot of flavor. a little bit of spice. >> fantastic. >> like you said, the rice itself isn't flavored but it is because of all the spice in there. >> has a little bit of black pepper. i did season my steak with black pepper and gave a little bit of kick with your rice. this is a really good meal on the go. if you want to have maybe a long run day or you're going to work harder at the gym, this is going to give you a nice balance of protein to keep you full. >> one of things jr, we don't talk enough about it. sometimes it's hard by yourself to eat healthy. because you just don't know exactly what you can get portion size and variety wise. >> yes. with you guys, you're able to go in there and pick out a meal a day. >> that's the one thing that we definitely tell all of our customers. we take the hassle out of going to the grocery store. knowing how much to put on your plate. cleaning, everything. and so, for us, it just gives us you can just concentrate on going out and being active and let us take care of the portion and the food part. >> prepackage meal you worry about the quality. this really. >> tell everybody where they can find you.