RODNEY THOMAS SENTENCING

six.) a former maysville teacher accused of multiple sexual assault crimes with students appears in court today... thanks for joining, i'm alan van zandt. kq2's brooke anderson was at the hearing this morning. she's live in studio with the outcome. thanks alan -- former maysville junior high teacher rodney thomas went before a judge this morning in clinton county to face sentencing.on may 6th, he plead guilty to 13 counts of innappropriately touching females. after a plea deal with prosecutors, all of the 13 counts are now misdemeanors...thomas was sentenced to more than a year in prison on all 13 charges...which prosecutors say was the maximum sentence. however, because he spent the past 2 years and three months in jail, that jail time was credited...meaning he will no longer be behind bars.he plead guilty to one count of attempted sexual contact with a student and 12 counts of assault in the third degree.... officials say he will also have to register as sex offender. (sot sheriff andy clark: "with the amount of victims that we had and the number of hours of thorough investigation that my office did, it's a little disheartening to at least not get a felony conviction out of thhis."(sot prosecutor erik tate: "i 100 percent believe all allegations of all those victims. this was just based on the evidence we had. it was going to be very difficult to get, i feel analyzing the case, to get a conviction. that's why we compromised a plea.") an investigation into the crimes began back in march of 2017 in dekalb county. several of thomas' victims were in court this morning...more about what they and the judge had to say, coming up tonight at 10. reporting in studio, brooke anderson, kq2