Cody Harter scholarship

kq2's colton cichoracki has the story. <<áánats awardsáákerrie harter: "i just think it's awesome. i love these kids that love music, he loved music. i love you are a wrestler like cody is still here." the mother of cody harter handing out two $1,500 scholarships at central high school wednesdaykerrie harter: "we put together this scholarship fund so that we can give back to people who have cody qualities."qualities of central grad 23-year-old cody harter .who served for six years in the missouri air national guard.he was killed last year in a road rage tragedy. kerrie harter: "he was the kindest person to his friends, to his family and if someone needed something, he was there. he would drop what he was doing and he would help them."major seth wilson: "he was very hard working and he always seemed to know where he was going. like when we read these two. they seem to know where they are going as well so that's why we wanted to give these out to these two young individuals."the two young individuals receiving the inaugural scholarship are sarah newcomb and gregory lamorie.gregory lamorie: "i was in varsity wrestling for four years and i did football for three and baseball for two and i heard about this scholarship and cody himself" the two students plan to go into the medical field after graduation.sarah newcomb: "i plan to be a trauma surgeon and really help