Speech to Text for LeBlond and Savannah win district titles

leblond baseball has been on a run entering districts.. shutting out their openents... including the two seed st. joseph christian.. today.. they look to get another shut--out and a district title.. frankie gall.. on the mound... already with a no--hitter in this year's districts... looks for another stellar outing against maysville..==== gall had himself a day... striking out 12 batters on the day.. able to complete a no--hitter once again..==== and don't worry.. they got it done at the plate.. second inning.. alex libel.. rocks it past second.. in comes two runs.. the golden eagles lead 3-0...=== same inning.. jaren guck.. clears the bases with a double to make it 6-0.. and leblond wins the class 2 district 16 championship after coming up short the past four years... needless to say.. it feels good to be a golden eagle.. (sot myles mcglaughlin/leblond head coach: "all season these guys have fought and battled, they played hard every single day, practice and game. i'm so happy. " frankie gall/leblond senior: "feels awesome, it's been four, three i guess, hard losses. that's all we've had our mind's set on since freshman year. it's just the best feeling ever." jarren guck/leblond senior: "four years of just putting in hard work and finally it's just now paying off and we got ourselves a win." ) over at phil welch....in the class four district 16 championship...its savannah taking on kirksville.... ===== we go to the fifth inning... where its 4-3 kirksville..and micah diamond is at the plate for the savages...he hits a blooper into short center... and in comes dakota spicer... the game is now tied at four a piece...=====it would be jadon brady's turn...he hits a solid shot into center...that brings in two more runs...savannah takes the lead.... its 6-4... and that would end up being the final.....the savages would go on to win the class 4 district 16 title..coach bodenhousen was proud of his guys effort tonight.. (sot erich bodenhausen/sav annah head coach:"they never quit it doesn't matter what the score is or what the situation is they come out and play every out every pitch, they look forward to the next pitch they make all the plays on defense that's what really won the game was our