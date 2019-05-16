Speech to Text for Car owners speak out after alleged teen joyride

it's been a couple of weeks now since several cars across the city were damaged after an alleged teen joyride. now some of those car owners are speaking out. kq2's ron johnson has the story... <<ron johnson reportingone minute lory zuptich and her husband were spending a quiet evening in.[lory zuptich] we were watching game of thrones on hbothe next they found themselves in the middle of a bizzare car crash[zuptich] i was kind of stunned and trying to process what was going ona car lory says was stolen came off mitchell avenue and collided into an oncoming vehicle stricking the zuptich's vehicles nearby. [zuptich] the stolen car just kept going into the the side and grinding into the side looks like a can opener went down the side of the car. after that lory says about 4 or 5 teenagers got out of the car and fled the scene, [zuptich] my husband immediately grabbed the camera and caught them on camera escaping.these pictures document the damage done to lory's car, she says repair estimates top out at $8,000 to her vehicle and $2,500 dollars to her husband's.as extensive as the damage is she says she's just glad the outcome wasn't worse. [zuptich] i'm grateful that nobody was hurt cause there are little kids that live across the street. she says she's also glad the teens involved weren't hurt, and hopes that they find a way to contribute to society in a positive way. [zuptich] i see that as wasted energy i just wish they could've invested that into something better.ron johnson kq2 news>> we did concact the st. joseph police department about this, they say its still an open investigation and they're