Speech to Text for St. Joseph Museums to hold osteology programs for kids and adults

c1 >> we are back on "live at five" with kathy reno and we are talking oftiology today. >> that's a newer one for me of all the osteoology. the study of bones. >> the university of oklahoma, they have a museum of osteology. i understand you have programs for kids and adults and everyone. >> it's june 1st and our first forensic night sold out so we added another one for children. if they come 10:00 to 11 time t 11:00. we will do taylor the tooth. 1:00 to 2:00, they will look at animal adaptation. the cost is $15. you do need to reregister june 1st. i hear forensics and think csi. tell us about the adult. >> the adult program is from 6:00 to 7:30 that night. every group is assigned a case number. they are given a human skull and given skill set to determine the age and cause of death. >> really? >> that's what they will be figuring out. >> colonel mustard with the candle stick. >> that program is $30 per person. we actually do have two spots open up on our friday night. but we are full open on the one we just add. >> they can do on june first 3:00 to 4:30 and two spots on may 31st. >> call the museum to get the details. >> or register online as well. >> fascinating and pretty interesting stuff. >> for the csi fans, this