St. Joseph Museums to hold osteology programs for kids and adults

Posted: May. 16, 2019 8:43 AM
Posted By: Andy House

c1 >> we are back on "live at five" with kathy reno and we are talking oftiology today. >> that's a newer one for me of all the osteoology. the study of bones. >> the university of oklahoma, they have a museum of osteology. i understand you have programs for kids and adults and everyone. >> it's june 1st and our first forensic night sold out so we added another one for children. if they come 10:00 to 11 time t 11:00. we will do taylor the tooth. 1:00 to 2:00, they will look at animal adaptation. the cost is $15. you do need to reregister june 1st. i hear forensics and think csi. tell us about the adult. >> the adult program is from 6:00 to 7:30 that night. every group is assigned a case number. they are given a human skull and given skill set to determine the age and cause of death. >> really? >> that's what they will be figuring out. >> colonel mustard with the candle stick. >> that program is $30 per person. we actually do have two spots open up on our friday night. but we are full open on the one we just add. >> they can do on june first 3:00 to 4:30 and two spots on may 31st. >> call the museum to get the details. >> or register online as well. >> fascinating and pretty interesting stuff. >> for the csi fans, this
Our last 90 degree day was on October 3, 2018 so let's see if we can get to out first 90 degree day of 2019 on Thursday.
Community Events