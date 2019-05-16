Speech to Text for Cops on Rooftops for Special Olympics

we will c1 welcome back to "live at five". melanie and matt nye. melody, they have been a big supporter of you throughout the years. >> before we get to this coming up. not long ago we have the big special olympics here in town. >> yes, we have the state basketball. >> how many athletes were here? >> we had over 3000 athletes and not counting the coaches and volunteers and the people that came to watch them. >> i heard st. joseph was a good host. it took a big volunteer commitment you rounded them all up for and we're really glad you did that. to have these kind of events. you do need funding. we're putting the cuffs on the roof top. >> this is a nationwide event with all the dunkin donuts. matt and his crew will be there friday. a donation will get you a do nut. >> i'm trying to think of the architecture there. it's pretty flat, isn't it? >> with our local we are using the scissor lift. >> bring the pillow along too. what does it mean being such a close participant and seeing the activities they do? >> i have been fortunate to help with coaching. anybody who gets to participate and work with the athletes and see the heart and awesome competition and team work, it's humbling to watch it. anything that the police department and local law enforcement will do to help out, we're all for it. >> there's a commitment they have and just the drive. they are competitive, aren't they? >> so, how can people help out on the day you're going to be there? >> from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., we will be there. the idea is come by, donate, we're also going to have the swat vehicle there. if you want to bring your kids by and check it out and everything like that. >> is this being held in coordination of the torch run? >> it's next tuesday. >> how many miles does that go across? >> we start in marysville to springfield for our opening ceremonies, we have hundreds of legs going on all over the place. we have chillicothe, trenton, maryville and st. jo will do there's. every region we are hundreds of legs going on. >> let's go celebrate on friday, going to be up there, 5:00 a.m. >> right. from 5:00 a.m. to noon at the north belt dunkin donuts. >> but $10 donation or more. we will root