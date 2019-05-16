Speech to Text for Friends of the Shelter Pet of the Week

the upper 60s. and lower 70s. alan. >> alan: thanks mike, sally here with us from friends of the shelter. you brought another cute dog with you. he was real active earlier and settled down. sat down on your lap. he's a lap dog and run around. >> he's a very good boy. this is dusty. he's a maltypoo. he's six years old. we have two and they have to go together. the other one is rusty. he's kind of a light brown almost rust colored. you adopt one, you get the other free. >> what did you say his name was? >> this is dusty. white. rusty is the brown one. they're both six years old and dusty here weighs about 12 pounds. they are very friendly dogs, both of them as far as that's concerned. >> you are always so good at communicating with the dogs. what is he saying to us today? >> he said you know i would really like to have a nice new home. somebody who would love me and take care of me. i said after we go on television. i'm sure somebody will come down and get you. he said i have to take rusty with me. >> i can't go alone. he says i think it's a good deal. i told him you get one free. that's right. once they're bonded like that, we don't let one of them go as far as that's concerned. >> they would not be happy. i understand at least last week they're saying there's a whole bunch of cats. >> we have lots of cats and kittens down there. all different sizes and colors. >> it was fun seeing you in the apple blossom parade. i bet they enjoyed having the day out. >> some of those were our own personal dogs and some were from the shelter. we have to all remember we have the puppies for patrol. we have dogs out there that are getting ready to come out there and going to pass their good citizenship in the next week or two. they will be coming down from shelter up for adoption. >> they put in their time. >> that's exactly right. the handlers get so attached to them because a dog will give you unconditional love. no matter what you do. >> so, the hours today probably would be too late to get him today. >> no. open, i have the information here. yes tonight we're there until 6:30. >> 1:00 to 6:30 on wednesday. 1:00 to 5:30 thursday friday. we are having dogs or pets on exhibit at petsmart. this coming friday and saturday. from 10:00 to 12:00. there will be some you can adopt on the spot. >> so let's see if we can get rusty and dusty a home together. i bet the other is just as cute and nice. >> it was hard to decide which one was going to go. they decided that dusty could come. rusty said you can go this time. maybe the next time he can