Speech to Text for D&G Pub and Grub: Memphis Pork Platter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

c1 >> here we are in the kq2 kitchen. glad you're with us again today. >> good to be back. >> you had a concert last night. >> so we also had reports of people wanting to stay here because it smells so good. >> everybody over there wanted to hang out. that's what we want. >> and we're smelling the part of the pork platter going on here. i said sometimes a sandwich isn't enough. you can serve it however. >> this is more of a platter and will come with two sides instead of one. so this is our smoked pork that has been worked out back in the smokehouse. with our barbecue sauce. put on our toasted bun and top with our honey dijon sauce. we are introducing our lovely fried okra. >> why, of course. excuse my reach. pardon me. >> the fried okra is southern fried okra will be on this memphis pork platter now that you get starting today. >> it's really good. >> you do that okra tremendous. >> they do a great job with it. >> southern okra. >> let's build this sandwich. >> we have our toasted bun down. our beautiful pork. the lovely smoke on that. there we dp. got it. get our crunch with veggies. >> i'm guessing you need a bib. >> grab a fork and knife and it will be all right. put our honey dijon slaw and top with crunchy dill pickles. >> give it that nice zing. >> wow. >> a little more on that for you boys. make it nice and messy for you. >> we have our fried okra and this platter will come with our beautiful fresh cucumber medley. >> i bet that's going to become even more popular. >> very much so. >> and look at that. you have color, you have your flavor. you have your fried stuff too. wow. >> and just that simple. >> that simple. does this guy have a name on the menu? >> this is the memphis pulled pork platter. >> i didn't know if it was named after a rock n roll guy. we're just doing a pork platter available seven days a week. >> just leaves you speechless. >> are we going to be able to wait during the commercial break? we will start the clock right now. and we'll see if we can make it through the commercial break without trying saturday. sunday another break and another round of storms. >> mike and i got a big fat fail for not being able to hold off on eating. the memphis pork platter. >> how long have you had the smoker? >> your husband has mastered it. he's really impressed and the monster wings still going on well. it's just absolutely perfect. >> mike you were talking about the okra. >> that isn't on the menu yet. this platter will be the memphis pulled pork. you can add it as a side for any sandwich. >> go in there and ask for okra. >> we have a live local weekend. friday night, we have ida storm and saturday the capitols with