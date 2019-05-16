Clear

A warm end to the week

Posted: May. 16, 2019 2:23 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 2:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Fairfax
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Rain and storm chances returns to the forecast for the upcoming weekend into early next week. We'll have to keep a close eye on the forecast heading into the weekend for the possibility of severe weather on Saturday evening, then again on Tuesday.
