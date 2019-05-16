Speech to Text for Citizen's Police Academy gives look at life behind the badge

jobs in the police bridging the divide between people and those working to protect them.... for this week's salute the badge -- we are recognizing an officer that has been doing that day-in-and day-out for years. graduation day or long ceremony.but close to 40 people put in nearly 20 to 30 over the last 8 weeks about 4 people volunteer to be tased. a high for us. usuallly we have just 2, two brave souls."the group graduated the citizens law enforcement academy.and sergeant roy hoskins has been with them every step of the way.it's a much more personal level. i spend 3 or 4 hours a night. we spent every tuesday, for 8 weeks together. we get to know each other very wellthe class focused on strengthening the civilian-law bond by giving behind the not only do we get to enlighten them and put it in a light they've never had beforehoskins has been with the police for decades.he oversees' crime prevention -- but really he bridges the gap between people and officers."it's just a really down to earth, up close and personal kind of conversation."you may have seen him around town. he attends neighborhood watch meetings monthly basis to talk public safety weeks -- he's been organizing and helping put on the citizen's academy."one of the most common things i hear is i didn't know what all went into a law enforcement career."from the bomb squad to crime scene investigations had a chance to see what law enforcement does every day."if someone doesn't care for us but just wants to end. i hope to change their mind a little bit about us."and in the process -- hoskins did what he does best connections and strengthening the bridge between police and officers.reporting in st. joseph, madeline mcclain kq2 news. the citizen's academy for 2020-- will be held next