New disc golf course sees first round of action

it's a sport that doesn't get a lot of mainstream attention... but it may start to become more popular in st. joseph after a new disc golf course opened in town.. kq2's chris roush has more on the parkway's newest outdoor feature ... <<(nat sound)disc golf...it's like golf...you go from a "tee box"(nat sound: "uh oh. we're good. we're good.")and aim for the hole...(nat sound...but instead of golf balls...you use frisbee-like discs...(sot, trent strayer: "just come out and play.")the new disc golf course...along the st. joseph parkway...is already bringing new people to the game...(sot, trent strayer: "i've already seen new faces, 20 new faces just in the past week.")and the big push behind growing the game in st. joseph...(nat sound)the st. joseph disc golf club...(sot, trent strayer: "i'm super stoked for this. it's a longtime waiting for this.")the new course features several different challenges... bends and breaks...trees and everthing in between...and the players say this addition to the parkway system holds a special meaning...(sot, trent strayer: "myself, elliot hicks and a few guys from the club and jack lowe from kansas city designed the course. it feels good that you did something for the community.")and it doesn't matter if you're a pro...(nat sound: or new to the game...(sot, patrick green: "that's really what the club is about. we're really trying to find new members.") and if you don't own your own disc...no problem...these guys are willing to help you out... (sot, trent strayer: "anybody comes out and sees us walking, we'll be more than happy to let them use ours and just throw it and test it out. test the water.")and who knows... you might just surprise yourself...(nat sound)and collect yourself an ace or to use a golf-term...a hole in one...>> the club hopes to see a few more courses pop up around town in