Speech to Text for Prisoners rehab by doing time in the garden

the toils of gardening often lead to great reward, but there's a group of gardeners who say they get so much more than ripe veggies. kq2s dane hawkins has more on the restorative justice program. áánats of tilling dirt by handáá[track] these men spend hours out here.. nats[track] getting up before 6 am.. to pull weeds.. till..plant.. then pull weeds again..nat?[justin mahaney] its not easy coming out here having to dig up the ground the weedsbut for these inmates at the western reception correctional oppportunity.. [justin mahaney] because we've done something that has placed us here by own choices and actions but this is our way of trying to better ourselves nats [track] they plant just about anytihing..cabbage peppers sweet potatos regular potatos [track] and everything..[john mcnamara] carrots onions onions beans cantalope watermelon cucumber and there will be pumpkinsall to give it away...[justin mahaney] its going on to be a blessing to somebody else, its timendous once ripe..the fruits and vegitables growing in this garden will head to second harvest.. to feed those in need [john mcnamara] it feels good to try and help other people, i know a lot of times when we donate stuff i ask the staff who donates it, how did they like itand these men.. this garden is about even more than that..peice of mind to better road to try sombody and to so that when facility, they'll tools.. [justin mahaney] it teaches me patience, it teaches me team work, it better my work to lead them to a better life..[justin mahaney] so that when i do get out i wil have a lot more to carry with me on the dane hawkins kq2 news last year alone, the facility donated over twelve hundred pounds of food to second harvest. a healthier community, a