Speech to Text for LeBlond baseball celebrates district title

years, six years since we've won one."jarren guck: "four years of just putting in hard work. it's finally just paying off."the seniors of the leblond baseball team have only known heartbreak in district title games. losing the previous three they've played in. but now, they after defeating maysville in the class 2 district 16 title game, that has changed.myles mcglaughlin: "all season, these guys have fought and battled, they've played hard every single day, every practice, game, i'm so happy for them, for all them. they've worked hard for this and they deserve it." what makes it even more difficult, the limited numbers on the roster. leblond has faced issues in major team sports attracting larger numbers of players to join the team. despite the size, the golden eagles fought.'guck: "you know we just worked hard. it's not about the numbers is just about how hard you work and you know it's paying off." gall: "we've got a small team but we came together and played together as a team and got the win." add the low numbers with a daunting mec schedule full of teams in higher classes, this leblond team was always prepared. mcglauglin: "it's tough, it's challenging, but i love that challenge. it makes us better for this time of year. it really does. we embrace it. we go out every game and try and get better every single day and we did that this year. it's paid off for them this year with a championship.">> leblond will have a bit