A nice Friday ahead

Posted: May. 17, 2019 6:18 AM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 6:18 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

-- announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. today dane hawkins temperatures looking to stay in the 70s and 80s today as we end the work week kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso joins us from the weather center to tell us what you should expect as you head out the door this morning(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<we are waking up to cloudy skies this friday morning thanks to a storm system up to our north but we should remain dry today. frida will be our last quiet day for a while with mostly sunny skies. high temperatures will remain above average in the upper 80s with a breezy south wind, gusting up to 25-30 mph. rain and storm chances returns to the forecast for the upcoming weekend. >>
Saint Joseph
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Rain and storm chances returns to the forecast for the upcoming weekend into early next week. We'll have to keep a close eye on the forecast heading into the weekend for the possibility of severe weather on Saturday evening, then again on Tuesday.
