A quiet Friday followed by a stormy Saturday

A quiet Friday followed by a stormy Saturday

Posted: May. 17, 2019 6:55 AM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 6:55 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Rain and storm chances returns to the forecast for the upcoming weekend into early next week. We'll have to keep a close eye on the forecast heading into the weekend for the possibility of severe weather on Saturday evening, then again on Tuesday.
