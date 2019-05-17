Speech to Text for Benton seniors take one last walk around K-12

seniors are just days away from graduating -- and with the help from some other st. joseph schools, benton highschool seniors celebrated their milestone by starting a new tradition. kq2's vanessa alonso explains... <<from the start it looks like these kids are making the line for a big concert.then it turns out to be that they are sending off their best wishes to the benton high school class of 2019. it's part of a new tradition that the faculty and staff want to start.beery johnson/benton principal:"it was great to celebrate the whole experience. lots of times we only celebrate the high school part. it was really nice to celebrate the k-12 experience." seniors got to stop by hyde, hosea and spring garden in their caps and gowns. each stop had a warm welcome, filled with cheering, signs, high fives even a few hugs. alex barker/benton senior class president: "it's an awesome experience just to see all the kids that come through here and will most likely be in this school and in our shoes one day. it was an uplifting experience." for some, it gave them time to reflect on the past before they move on to the future. caleb mitchell/benton senior: "to be honest, it was emotional. i got to see my old teachers. they were there for me when i was down. it was really good to go see them. i worked very hard to get here. " even though it was a bittersweet day, it was an experience that will stay with them forever. "it's crazy to think it's finally here and it's happening. it's one of the last together for a long our separate ways but it's for the better. we're all happy." this was a great class so i'm hoping that they go out dreams and reach them." reporting from st. joseph. i'm vanessa alonso for kq2 news.>> the senior class also stopped by the old lake contrary elementary school location to remember their time spent there. benton's graduation will be this sunday at