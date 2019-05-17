Speech to Text for MidCity Excellence to celebrate Men of Valor

c1 welcome back to "live at five". with robert and karen warren with midcity excellence. thanks for being here today. you have your yearly program coming up. >> this is our first annual reclaiming the hood, the manhood father hood brother hood and neighborhood. so you know mother's day is usually a huge event across the nation and father's day is like >> a little bit. yeah. >> for some reason, we don't thank our fathers as much as our mothers. they do at least as much work. that is the purpose for what you're doing. >> yes we have a lot of boys in the community. they have great potential. we want to make sure they stay on the right track, with support. moms are doing a great job and sometimes you need to hear from another guy how it is to handle your anger, abandonment issues and frustrations. so we're going to have a major lb gobhurst who is my brother-in-law leading a company of 2000 people and will talk about losing both parents to violence and crime and the stuff many children are facing today. childhood trauma. it's for men and women, bring your sons and daughters. i think we can all grow as a community focusing on these issues. >> pastor robert, what kind of message do you share with these kids week in and week out that come to your church and facing so many of these issues? >> probably the main thing is to help them grow, between midcity and faith family worship center. we build their faith. faith is something that happens within. therefore especially on sunday morning or what we're going to do is speak to men and their faith. and strengthen their faith and how to justify their manliness and manhood. we have to take back that idea of what it is to be a strong and a man of valor. we need to kind of understand the world and look at a very positive light. >> a lot of these kids are looking for role models. we have big brothers big sisters that fills that role in a different way. you're looking spiritually getting this done. >> you are looking for rsvps. >> it's a free will donation, we would like to know how many people are coming. it will be at the midcity gym behind family faith and worship center. we look forward to a very empowering session. this is just a spring board of many things we will do this summer. i think we neglected our boys enough. we have had enough murders and suicides. what are many doing of discipline? the move is valor and excellence. >> 273-5450. the event itself is june 1st.