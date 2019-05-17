Speech to Text for Performance Plus: Why your joints pop and when to treat it

c1 >> we are back, joshua middendorph, our chiropractor. i imagine people come in and ask you all sorts of questions. my back, my neck. my leg. just as a question, what is a biggest questions you get? >> a lot of people want to know what is the pop? what is the sound it makes. >> and how nervous should you be? i brought my model. that's when your joints gap, that allows air to release. think of it like a suck cup. that pop sound. that's what is going on in that joint. it's getting that joint moving again. we restore motion in joints. >> should we be worried? there's two pops. a cavitation. a lot of times, you get arthritis in the joints and start grinding in there. that's not good. we want to get that fixed. that's by restoring the motion, that will get that lined out so you don't hear that sound. that grinding sound. >> a question i have that you probably get often. what about people who had surgeries before? i had my ankle redone. i have pins and plates. how nervous should i be for more problems creeping up? >> we treat a lot of patients who are postsurgical. when you're a chiropractor you can treat that. obviously if that joint is fused, i can't pop that joint because my job is to make it move, if it's surgically fused, it just won't go. >> i can move the bones around that, the joints above and below. stretch the muscles and tissues out. we have a physical therapist who can do that fun stuff and treat that. >> maybe there will be issues but at least they can be treated. >> here's the thing with a fusion where you put the pins in. if you lock those up, sometimes you can have some problems with the -- a lot of times what we see, you will have problems above it. you will have a problem below, you fuse it and the one above goes out because now that's got to make up for the motion. >> what about arthritis? do you handle that at all? i know with bones and joints, is that anything you address? >> so arthritis is essentially degeneration. what we do is a lot of times if you're over the age of 30, we're going to take x-rays and see if there's degeneration. we're going to restore the motion to the joint and get it moving better. that's not going to make the arthritis go away or the bone spurs go away. it will allow the joints to move better. strengthen the tissues around the joint and make you feel better. you will have better movement and flexibility.