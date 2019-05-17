Clear

Salvation Army planning garage and bake sale

Salvation Army planning garage and bake sale

Posted: May. 17, 2019 10:04 AM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 10:04 AM
Posted By: Andy House

Speech to Text for Salvation Army planning garage and bake sale

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on monday into tuesday and then again on thursday. alan. >> alan: thank mike, so often we talk about the salvation army and we see major aid. >> what do you today-day-to-day? so many programs to help folks out. >> yes. we have people coming in asking for vouchers for clothing. we help them sign up for the ktml. we do youth programs. rentals four nights a week. we're very busy. >> and the need definitely is there. and well you do several different fundraisers, this one sounds kind of fun. an old fashioned bake sale and garage sale. >> correct, we're doing our garage sale tomorrow from 9:00 to 5:00 and saturday 8:00 to 1:00. come on down, the funds will go to our youth and that's what buys them pizza and craft supplies and other things to keep our youth going. >> how many youth do you have that regularly participate in programs? >> we average 45 on monday and wednesday nights. >> well, and like we had on the screen, clothing and furniture and a pool table. >> we have a big pool table almost like what you have in the bar. yeah. >> where does this stuff come from? >> it's from the families of our youth and all of our youth are required to work the garage sale. >> that's great. we're excited about it. it's the first time we have done it. we usually do a an auction. >> did i see bake sale too? are you cooking? >> no. >> my husband does the cooking. >> no, my woman's group is baking a lot of bake goods and those will be for sale also. >> it's garage and bake sale for the salvation army in 9:00 to 5:00.
Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Rain and storm chances returns to the forecast for the upcoming weekend into early next week. We'll have to keep a close eye on the forecast heading into the weekend for the possibility of severe weather on Saturday evening, then again on Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events