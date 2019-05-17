Speech to Text for Salvation Army planning garage and bake sale

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on monday into tuesday and then again on thursday. alan. >> alan: thank mike, so often we talk about the salvation army and we see major aid. >> what do you today-day-to-day? so many programs to help folks out. >> yes. we have people coming in asking for vouchers for clothing. we help them sign up for the ktml. we do youth programs. rentals four nights a week. we're very busy. >> and the need definitely is there. and well you do several different fundraisers, this one sounds kind of fun. an old fashioned bake sale and garage sale. >> correct, we're doing our garage sale tomorrow from 9:00 to 5:00 and saturday 8:00 to 1:00. come on down, the funds will go to our youth and that's what buys them pizza and craft supplies and other things to keep our youth going. >> how many youth do you have that regularly participate in programs? >> we average 45 on monday and wednesday nights. >> well, and like we had on the screen, clothing and furniture and a pool table. >> we have a big pool table almost like what you have in the bar. yeah. >> where does this stuff come from? >> it's from the families of our youth and all of our youth are required to work the garage sale. >> that's great. we're excited about it. it's the first time we have done it. we usually do a an auction. >> did i see bake sale too? are you cooking? >> no. >> my husband does the cooking. >> no, my woman's group is baking a lot of bake goods and those will be for sale also. >> it's garage and bake sale for the salvation army in 9:00 to 5:00.