Speech to Text for Hy-Vee: Chocolate Berry Cubes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

c1 welcome back to "live at five". in the kitchen with sherry. >> a dietician and chocolate, they usually aren't together >> it is your lucky day. >> you brought beautiful looking fruit. chocolate and we're going to combine them. >> yes it makes a really simple dessert. you take a cup of chocolate chips. i like to use 60% of cocoa or higher. you get the benefits from the chocolate. >> more what? >> antioxidants. >> i just melted it and i'm going to put enough for six cubes. i'm just going to put it inside this ice cube tray. >> and there they go. >> alan is going to eat the chocolate. yep. we're good. we're good. making a little scraping because we want to get all of it. >> so again this is just a regular ice cube tray. >> this is like the silicone one. once you've got the chocolate, you add the fruit and just press it down into the chocolate. the fruit is strawberries, blueberries and raspberries and all three are winners. there's more and more fruit in the produce department. >> yes, things are in season now. this is a great spring and summer dessert. i'm pressing in as much as i want. >> this is really easy to do too. >> we're just going to refrigerate that for an hour and will be ready it on pop out. >> well, usually it's recommended to refrigerate it. you could pop it in the freezer. it might be really cold on the outside. >> sometimes i have enough hard times gets use cubes out of the tray. >> i invert it and kind of press all around the base and try to you know sometimes they will break. then you have to eat those pieces. you've got a couple different formats of the finished product. >> i thought if some people may not want to hassle with a tray so you can make a bark. i put parchment paper over the cookie sheet and chill that. then you break it up in little pieces and of course, we have the cubes. >> they are very artful. >> yes. >> very fancy. >> yep. well, and it tastes just as good. you're classing the plates up. >> good food should taste good and look good. berries are one of lowest sugar fruits and have a lot of benefits for our heart health and digestive system as well. >> being the dietician, we weren't going to let you get away without the health benefits. >> well, the chocolate smells good and the fruit looks wonderful. i'm sure it will combine perfectly well when we come back on "live at five." we'll take a quick break. stay with at rain almost every other day. >> keep an eye on that. back with sherry craddock and i'm feeling very antioxidated. >> you don't have to clean that now. >> this is really, really good and so simple. >> very simple and delicious. i wanted to share with our friends with food allergies, you can use chocolate chips. we have several varieties of chocolate. and that's what i used live. >> everything there. so simple to find. sherry, you brought chocolate. thank you. >> thank you very much.